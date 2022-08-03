Election results delayed: 65 Michigan counties reporting modem issues

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Primary election results are delayed in 65 of 83 Michigan counties due to modem issues, Wayne County officials say.
The same issue is also happening in Macomb County.
According to a statement from Wayne County officials, the modem problems are being caused by Voluntary Voting Systems Guidelines and AT&T’s decision to no longer support 3G modems.
Wayne County says it doesn't have a definitive time on when they’ll be able to report all votes, but they say they will continue to work through the issue Wednesday morning.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued the following statement:
"Polling places have closed and publicly posted unofficial results across Michigan and those unofficial results are being transmitted to county clerk offices. Meanwhile, many absentee ballot counting boards continue to count the votes of as many as half or more of the jurisdictions’ ballots, and full unofficial results cannot be known until all absentee ballots are counted. The unofficial results from polling places are being driven by election workers in vehicles in the many counties that are phasing out the use of modems to transmit unofficial results. This is being done in accordance with guidance issued by the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission in order to prevent any remote possibility of interference, and to counter misinformation that has been circulated concerning the use of modems. Counties are phasing out modems on different schedules because of their specific voting system configurations and county needs - for example, all 65 dominion systems no longer use modems."