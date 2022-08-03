Election results delayed: 65 Michigan counties reporting modem issues

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Primary election results are delayed in 65 of 83 Michigan counties due to modem issues, Wayne County officials say.

The same issue is also happening in Macomb County.

According to a statement from Wayne County officials, the modem problems are being caused by Voluntary Voting Systems Guidelines and AT&T’s decision to no longer support 3G modems.

Wayne County says it doesn't have a definitive time on when they’ll be able to report all votes, but they say they will continue to work through the issue Wednesday morning.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued the following statement: