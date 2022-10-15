GOP gubernatorial candidate Dixon to attend rally in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — UPDATE: Location changed to Living Word Church, 1551 Wood St, Muskegon, MI. on Sunday, October 16 from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will be in West Michigan Sunday evening for a rally at Living Word Church in Muskegon.

Dixon’s campaign announced the stop Saturday afternoon.

The rally for supporters was originally planned to be in Hackley Park in Muskegon, but changed late Sunday Morning.

Dixon’s campaign stop in West Michigan comes after Thursday’s debate with Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Grand Rapids.

The second and final debate between Whitmer and Dixon will take place Tuesday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

Both the governor and Dixon accepted the invitation from Michigan Scripps stations, which includes FOX 17 and our sister stations in Detroit (WXYZ) and Lansing (WSYM).

The live, televised debate is expected to air statewide.

The 2022 United States midterm elections are Tuesday, November 8.

