How you can spoil an absentee ballot in Michigan and the deadline to do it

(WXYZ) — Absentee ballot voting has been underway for weeks in Michigan, and the election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, which means people might want to change their vote, amend their vote, or, just vote in person after voting absentee.

If you submitted your ballot, you are able to change your vote for whatever reason. It's called spoiling your ballot.

According to the Secretary of State, voters can spoil their ballot by submitting a written request to their city or township clerk.

The state said the voter must sign the request and state if they'd like a new absentee ballot mailed to them or if they will pick it up in person

That request must be received by 5 p.m. the Friday before the election (Nov. 4) if the absentee ballot has not been returned to the clerk.

An absentee ballot that has not been returned to the clerk may be spoiled in person at the clerk's office until 4 p.m. the Monday before the election (Nov. 7).

Finally, if a voter has not returned their ballot, they can surrender the ballot or sign a statement saying it was lost or destroyed and vote at the polls.

You cannot spoil an absentee ballot on election day if it has been received by the clerk.

