Watch Now

Democracy 2022

Actions

Matt DePerno announces run for Michigan GOP chair

Matthew DePerno
file
Matthew DePerno
Posted at 5:41 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 17:41:24-05

(WXMI) — Former candidate for Michigan attorney general Matt DePerno announced his bid for Michigan GOP chairman.

DePerno made the announcement over Twitter Monday afternoon, less than a week after conceding defeat against incumbent Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in the midterm election.

“We need a state party that will fight for the future of Michigan & lay the foundation to make Michigan red again in 2024 – and beyond,” DePerno writes.

ELECTION 2022: Nessel reelected as Michigan's attorney general, DePerno concedes

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Michigan Voter Resources and Information

Check if you're registered to vote in Michigan How to register to vote in Michigan Find your polling location How to get an absentee ballot View your sample ballot