Michigan Board of State Canvassers unanimously certifies 2022 Midterm Election results

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Board of State Canvassers unanimously voted to certify the results of the November 2022 election during a meeting on Monday.

The 4-0 vote was taken nearly two hours after the meeting started.

Several people spoke at the meeting during public comment, including candidates who lost the election. Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo said she was against the board certifying the election and brought up unfounded claims of fraud.

Board Chair Tony Daunt, a Republican, said "it is dangerous to make reckless allegations."

The meeting was put into recess briefly after Daunt had a person thrown out of the meeting for outbursts, and there were reports from journalists inside the room saying people were yelling at each other.

After more people spoke and other board members asked questions, Daunt once again spoke, calling election fraud claims "dangerous to our system" and called out leadership on both sides of the aisle, saying they need to be more responsible.

"It's critical that people accept the results of an election when it's all said and done. It's critical that they have faith in the ability to accept those results. Having that is not possible when people who have leadership positions spout nonsense, spout lies, and disinformation, misinformation, whatever you want."