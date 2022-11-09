Michigan Democrats flip House, Senate in 2022 midterm

(WXMI) — It was a historic night for Democrats on Election Day.

They have flipped both chambers of the Michigan Legislature from Republican to Democrat, opening the doors for Democrats to get a lot done over the next four years.

Before this election, Michigan was one of 13 states that had a divided government.

Democrats have not had full control of the Legislature in over 40 years.

They say they had this opportunity thanks to a lot of the redistricting of the congressional districts that happened a few years ago, leveling the playing field, as the representatives put it.

"Democrats have been playing a rigged game for a long time here in Michigan,” said Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. (D–23). “It's pretty easy to win a football game if everybody looks like Joe. And the other team, you know, looks like me. And so, you know, the rules are set up to favor the Republicans every single time. This time, Michigan has had a real choice; we gave them real choices on the ballot."

We asked Democratic legislators why they think they were able to turn some of these districts blue — like Michigan's third congressional district, where Hillary Scholten won over John Gibbs. They said it was largely due to extremism and the fact that repealing abortion rights was on the table.

Abortion is something they say they will get to work on, to ensure that women in Michigan have access to it for many years to come.

