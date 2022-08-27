Watch Now

Michigan GOP nominates Hernandez for Lieutenant to run alongside Tudor Dixon

Posted at 6:00 PM, Aug 27, 2022
LANSING, MICH. (WXYZ) — At the 2022 MIGOP State Nominating Convention in Lansing on Saturday, state republicans selected Rep. Shane Hernandez as the party's nominee for Lieutenant Governor to run alongside gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.

A politician and architect, the Port Huron native has served Michigan's 83rd District in the Michigan House of Representatives since 2017.

This November, Dixon and Hernandez will face current Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, both Democrats.

Michigan's general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For information about November's ballot initiatives, candidates and polling locations, visit michigan.gov/sos/elections. Absentee ballots for that election were made available on Thursday.

