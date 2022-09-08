Watch Now

Michigan Supreme Court orders voter rights initiative onto November ballot

Posted at 5:29 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 17:29:16-04

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered that a voter rights initiative championed by the advocacy group Promote the Vote should appear on the November General Election ballot.

You can read the order below:

Promote the Vote appealed the decision after the Board of Canvassers deadlocked on the decision, keeping it off the ballot.

The proposal would make changes that would make it easier for people to vote. Those changes include adding more absentee ballot drop boxes and putting pre-paid postage on absentee applications and envelopes, providing nine days of early in-person voting, allow Michiganders voting in military to have their ballot counted if postmarked by election day and more.

According to the Bureau of Election reports, after the sampling, the total number of potentially valid signatures would be 630,415, which was above the required 425,059 signatures to get on the ballot.

The proposed 100-word summary for the proposal would be:

"Proposal 22-2

A proposal to authorize additional absentee voting provisions, early in-person voting, and donations to fund elections; and add current legal requirements for voter identification and post-election audits and canvasses to the Michigan Constitution

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

  • Recognize fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct;
  • Require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by election day;
  • Provide voter right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement;
  • Provide voter right to single application to vote absentee in all elections;
  • Require state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots;
  • Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits;
  • Require 9 days of early in-person voting; • Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed;
  • Require canvass boards certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast.

Should this proposal be adopted?

[ ] YES [ ] NO"

After the vote was deadlocked, the board did vote 4-0 to designate the Promote the Vote as Proposal 2 on the November ballot if the Supreme Court votes to certify the proposal.

