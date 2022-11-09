Oakland County voters pass millage to expand public transportation

Oakland Counter voters approved a transportation millage that would expand and maintain transportation services throughout the county.

The millage, which will be .95 mills per $1,000, expands services from the SMART Bus system, Western Oakland Transportation Authority, North Oakland Transportation Authority and Older Persons Commission in the Rochester area.

It passed with 57.11% of people supporting it compared to 42.89% against it.

According to the county, the millage will also fund new services to key areas like employment centers, health care campuses and local colleges and universities.

“I’m so grateful to the voters of Oakland County who recognized that reliable and accessible public transportation is a critical necessity in all parts of the county,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said in a statement. “The task before us now is to work with residents, businesses, organizations, local leaders and transit providers to ensure a seamless system of transportation that meets the needs of all Oakland County residents.”

Other things that will happen under the millage include expanding reservation-based services for seniors and those with disabilities, expanding app-based services and more.