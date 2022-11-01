One-on-one with Rep. Elissa Slotkin on Michigan's 7th Congressional District race

Our Brett Kast sat down with Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who is running in MI's 7th Congressional District against Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett. They spoke about inflation, abortion, the auto industry and more.
The race is one of the tightest in the country and is bringing in millions of dollars from outside organizations.
Watch her interview in the video player above.
