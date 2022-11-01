One-on-one with Republican John James on Michigan's 10th Congressional District race

Our Brett Kast sat down with Republican John James, who is running for Congress in Michigan's new 10th Congressional District. He's facing off against Democrat Carl Marlinga.
They spoke about rising inflation, abortion in the country, taxes, guns, violence and more.
Watch his interview in the video player above
