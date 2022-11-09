Rep. Elissa Slotkin wins re-election in Michigan's new 7th Congressional District, AP projects

Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin will stay in Congress, defeating Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett is a close race for Michigan's new 7th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

The newly-drawn 7th District includes cities like Lansing in Ingham County, along with Eaton, Shiawassee and Livingston counties, as well as small parts of Oakland and Genesee counties.

Slotkin is a Democrat from Holly and has been in Washington since 2018 after flipping her original district from red to blue. She's looking for another two years.

"Before I ran for the first time in 2018, I was really pretty apolitical. I was a former CIA officer and Pentagon official. I did three tours in Iraq alongside the military, married to a military officer who I met in Baghdad," Slotkin said.

Barrett, who is from Charlotte, also spent time overseas serving his country.

"My background is in the Army. I joined the Army right out of high school and took the very first airplane ride of my life to basic training, ended up serving in Iraq, Kuwait, Guantanamo Bay, in South Korea," he said.

Other Congressional races that have been called include

District 1 – Jack Bergman (R)

District 2 – John Moolenaar (R)

District 3 – Hillary Scholten (D)

District 4 – Bill Huizenga (R)

District 5 – Tim Walbert (R)

District 6 – Debbie Dingell (D)

District 9 – Lisa McClain (R)

District 11 – Haley Stevens (D)

District 12 – Rashida Tlaib (D)

District 13 – Shri Thanedar (D)