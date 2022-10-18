Watch Now

Submit your questions for the WXYZ gubernatorial debate

Gubernatorial Debate
Posted at 1:42 PM, Oct 18, 2022
WXYZ is partnering with our Scripps sister stations Fox 17 in Grand Rapids and Fox 47 in Lansing to host a gubernatorial debate between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon.

The live televised, one-hour commercial-free Michigan Gubernatorial Debate will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. Chuck Stokes (WXYZ Channel 7), Doug Reardon (WXMI FOX 17), and Elle Meyers (WSYM FOX 47) will moderate the debate.

We're also taking questions from viewers and readers for the candidates. Fill out the form below, and we may use your question during the debate.

