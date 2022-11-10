Voting in the 2022 election is over, but several technical matters remain

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The election is over, right? Wrong! Technically, there are still a few steps to go and the last go around was bumpy.

WXYZ’s Brian Abel asked, “How straightforward do you think it is after Tuesday, to get these votes, to get your vote certified?”

“I assume that it would be pretty straightforward,” said Lansing voter Terrell Wade.

That assumption isn’t entirely accurate, though it should be.

Let’s go back to 2020 to showcase how certification can be anything but routine.

“In 2020 there were some canvassers both at the county level, most notably in Wayne County who refused to certify the elections,” said Dave Dulio, Oakland University Political Professor.

Then pressure mounted for the State Board of Canvassers to do the same.

In the end, the 2020 election was certified.

“What do you make of that process? Is it something that you think that when you go to vote? ‘Hey. It’s done. It’s over'," asked Abel.

“Pretty much yeah. I just think like, I voted. It passed. Cool. Not really anything that has to happen after that,” said voter Rachel Burkholder.

WXYZ Resident Political Analyst and Professor Dave Dulio walked us through what *does* happen after election night.

“The first step in that is the county canvassing boards. Will carry out a post-election review over the next couple of weeks in all 83 counties,” said Dulio.

“What they’re going to do is look at every precinct in their county and make sure that the totals on the tapes that come from the machines match the number of total ballots that were cast in that county and in every one of those precincts.”

Then it's on to the State Board of Canvassers which, like the county versions, is made up of two Democrats and two Republicans.

A traditionally ceremonial sign-off is what typically comes next, making the election official.

If not, it would go to the courts. But unlike 2020. This time around, the state appears poised to finalize the results without a fuss.

“The fact that Tudor Dixon came out the next day, the next morning, as did Matt DePerno, and conceded those contests, I think is a big deal for the state given what we went through in 2020.”

For some voters, this year's process restored trust.

“I feel our voting process is intact. Yes!” said voter Kim Wilkins.

