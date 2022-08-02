Watch Now

Democracy 2022

Actions

WATCH LIVE: WXYZ-TV's Democracy 2022 Election Special

Streaming live on all of your favorite devices
DEMOCRACY 2022
SCRIPPS
DEMOCRACY 2022
Posted at 7:05 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 20:04:26-04

(WXYZ) — Join us from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on all of your favorite streaming devices for live special election coverage on this primary night.

WXYZ anchor Dave LeWallen, Chuck Stokes, and our reporters here and across the state will provide team coverage of the key races and so much more.

WATCH LIVE HERE
CHECK LIVE ELECTION RESULTS HERE

We'll talk with political experts, take you to candidate watch parties and give you a behind-the-scenes look of the evening as it unfolds.

Make sure you have our app on your streaming device. Just search WXYZ to install our channel.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Michigan Voter Resources and Information

Check if you're registered to vote in Michigan How to register to vote in Michigan Find your polling location How to get an absentee ballot View your sample ballot