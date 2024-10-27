Dequindre Rd. closing between 23 Mile & 24 Mile for a year starting Monday; here's the detour

A traffic headache for drivers in Rochester, Rochester Hills and Shelby Township will begin on Monday.

Dequindre Road will close from 23 Mile Rd. to 24 Mile Rd. starting Monday, Oct. 28 for Great Lakes Water Authority work.

According to the GLWA, the "significant infrastructure improvements" along Dequindre Rd. will include the installation of a 96-inch water transmission main.

The authority said the transmission main project will enhance the water transmission system that serves multiple communities in Oakland, Macomb and Lapeer counties.

The year-long closure will last until the fall of 2025, according to the GLWA.

The detour for the project will be 23 Mile Rd. to Shelby Rd., north to 24 Mile, west to Dequindre and vice-versa for the other direction.

You can see the map below.