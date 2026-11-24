DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit City Council members are expected to vote on the highly anticipated Renaissance Center redevelopment plan on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The vote was deferred in a meeting last week, leaving the future of the Ren Cen hanging in the balance.

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Detroit City Council expected to vote on RenCen redevelopment

The developer, Bedrock, is looking to tear down towers 300 and 400 to revamp the space, and potentially model the Riverwalk area after Chicago’s Navy Pier.

“I would rather it be used for something positive or something productive that goes good with the tax payers money,” said one Detroiter.

The project is estimated at $2.2 billion, and its seeks $548 million in incentives.

Community members have spoken out both for and against the plan.

“I will say -- Detroiters are not against development. but we are against corporate thugs,” said one man at last week’s council meeting.

That’s a message echoed by another man, Herb Starter, who said he’s simply against the demolition of the buildings.

“We’re not saying you cannot tear it down. We’re saying give us 90 days to show alternatives.”

However, some, like Voncaira Williams say they support the plan completely.

“I’m really looking forward to this project as well, and I do have the upmost confidence and support is really going to do what’s necessary to make sure that the citizens really do benefit,” she said.

Councilmembers said they deferred the vote to have more time to get their questions answered by developers. When asked, Councilmember Coleman Young II said he would vote yes on the redevelopment plan.

“Show me a viable alternative. I haven’t seen one yet. I’m not saying it’s not out there,” he said. “There’s a lot of great things about this project that I really look forward to participating in, and I think it’s the best option on that table.”

Council is set to meet at 10 o’clock Tuesday morning, this story will be updated.