Detroit clerk says city is 'prepared' and 'ready' for midterm election as early voting continues

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — As early voting continues across Michigan, Detroit election officials say they are preparing for a smooth and secure midterm election.

Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey provided an update on the city's election preparations.

Winfrey said her team has been training election workers, testing voting equipment and preparing absentee ballots for tabulation.

WATCH 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the media player below:

Detroit clerk says city is ready for upcoming midterm election

“We’re prepared, Detroit, we’re ready, and we want you to know that we administer secure and accessible and accurate elections,” Winfrey said.

Many Detroit residents have already cast their ballots during the early voting period.

Related: See the Michigan Voter Guide here

“I feel like it’s very important for everyone to have a voice and speak out,” said Detroit resident Mary Thomas.

Thomas said she hopes to see positive changes in her community.

“I really want to see change for the community,” she said.

Mike Darwich, another Detroit voter, said participation is key.

“We have to get up and vote,” Darwich said.

Winfrey said one factor that could affect how quickly election results are reported is the number of absentee ballots returned on Election Day, especially those submitted close to the 8 p.m. deadline under Michigan election law.

She encouraged voters who are planning to vote absentee to return their ballots as soon as possible.

“We anticipate counting between 80,000 absentee ballots by election night,” Winfrey said.

Detroit Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett Jr. also addressed election security concerns, saying officials are not currently expecting any disruptions to the voting process.

“There has been no indication that we are expecting to see anyone try to disrupt the process,” Mallett said. “As the clerk indicated, the Department of Justice is going to send their usual observers.”

As Election Day draws closer, Winfrey offered a simple message to voters.

“We need you to participate,” she said.

For Detroit residents planning to vote in person on Election Day, DDOT will offer free bus rides to polling locations on Nov. 3.