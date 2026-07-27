Frequently Asked Questions

What if I do not have a valid ID?

If you do not have a valid ID, you can still vote. You have to sign an affidavit saying you are the person who is voting, and then you can vote.

What if I need to change my absentee ballot?

If you have already voted absentee and wish to change your vote, you can spoil your ballot by submitting a written request to your city or township clerk. You must sign the request and state if they would like a new absentee ballot mailed to them or if they will vote at the polls. This request must be received by 2 p.m. the Saturday before the election if received by mail. An absentee ballot may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. the Monday prior to the election. The voter can obtain a new absentee ballot there or vote at the polls. There is no option on Election Day to spoil an absentee ballot that has been received by the clerk.

What are my voting options if I'm a member of the armed forces or overseas?

Click here to learn how to vote if you are a member of the armed forces or are otherwise overseas.