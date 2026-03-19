DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit family says the process of getting a new sewage line through a city plumbing grant has been frustrating, leaving them with a messy yard and a separated driveway.

Evelyn Keathley, 76, applied for the city's Private Sewer Repair Program after experiencing several floods in her basement. The project started in July, and while the repairs have not cost the family anything, they quickly ran into issues.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Detroit family frustrated by delays with city plumbing grant repairs

"It’s been frustrating. I’m not going to lie. It’s been frustrating," Keathley said.

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Evelyn's daughter, Tamika Keathley, said the company contracted to do the work left a pile of concrete in front of the home for weeks.

"The trash, it sat there for about over a month — she got a ticket about that. That’s first and foremost," Tamika Keathley said.

Evelyn Keathley

The family contacted 7 News Detroit on Aug. 25, 2026, and we reached out to the city. The concrete was removed that same day.

"So they came and finally picked that up. Then they came and put the dirt in here and about another month later, they laid the sod. Was it quickly? No. But did it happen? It did," Tamika Keathley said.

In February, the family noticed another problem. The ground underneath their driveway had somehow separated.

"We weren’t looking because the snow was down, right, so you didn’t see it until the snow melted, and we saw the concrete was up above the ground," Tamika Keathley said.

Evelyn Keathely

Rico Razo, the chief of Home Repair and Neighborhood Services for the Housing and Revitalization Department, explained the potential cause.

"I imagine it was a combination of the ground settling and the weight of the driveway and having a car on top of that," Razo said.

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Tamika Keathley said they had a difficult time getting someone out to fix the driveway, so we called the city again. Crews arrived on Wednesday and filled the hole with sand.

"I don't think the sand is going to do the job," Tamika Keathley said.

We looked it up and found that sand is not a long-term structural solution because it can wash away. However, the city will return in April to do more work.

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Razo said the city has serviced 1,200 homes through this grant program and has never had an issue like this.

"Whoever laid the concrete, I just want it laid properly, so she doesn't have to worry about it a year from now, two years from now. Concrete should last about 20 years before you start laying repairs," Tamika Keathley said. "When you come out to someone’s home to complete a task, you need to do it properly."

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