LIVONIA, Mich. — Detroit Fire Department Battalion Chief Thomas Suchora appeared in a Livonia courtroom Thursday, where a judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to two misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged road rage attack.

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Detroit fire chief accused in road rage attack appears in Livonia court

Suchora has been charged with malicious destruction of property and assault and battery. On Thursday, Judge Kavanagh ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim, Todd Richards.

WXYZ Battalion Chief Thomas Suchora in court

Suchora is accused of assaulting Richards near Plymouth Road and Levan Road in Livonia, injuring his hand and breaking his glasses and phone. It's a story 7 News Detroit first brought you last week. Richards says the attack was unprovoked. He says he was on his motorcycle when Suchora got out of his vehicle and approached him in a fury.

You can check out our previous reporting below:

Detroit fire battalion chief placed on unpaid leave after alleged road rage incident

"He was in a rage that it was unbelievable, he even shook," Richards said.

When asked what Suchora said during the confrontation, Richards described a series of alleged threats.

"A lot of rage, 'I'll beat you down in the cement' was a few of them, 'I'll kill you'," Richards said.

You can watch Ruta Ulcinaite's latest report below:

Detroit fire chief accused in road rage attack appears in Livonia court

Richards was inside the courtroom Thursday with his wife, looking ahead at his alleged attacker for the first time since the day of the alleged assault.

"I was waiting to see him," Richards said.

Richards said he did not know Suchora was a Detroit Fire Department battalion chief until 7 News Detroit arrived to cover the story.

WXYZ Detroit Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Suchora exiting the courtroom, passing by an onlooking Todd Richards and his wife

The incident has left Richards weary of getting back on his motorcycle, worried Suchora could approach him again.

"Last night I didn't sleep at all, I just run this through my head, what is his problem that he had to attack me?" Richards asked.

When 7 News Detroit approached Suchora's attorney, Kevin McLean, Thursday, he said he and his client had no comment. Last week, when 7 News Detroit got in touch with Suchora at Detroit Fire Department's Engine 6, he said the situation was "not as it seems on paper."

Richards says he wants to see justice more than ever, now that he has had the chance to see the man he says attacked him in person.

WXYZ Todd Richards

"I mean he brought this all on himself, I mean this was nothing to do with me. This was me riding a motorcycle and enjoying myself on a Tuesday afternoon getting a haircut," Richards said. “For him to come at me on my motorcycle like that, it’s unacceptable."

The Detroit Fire Department confirmed Suchora remains on leave without pay. He is due back in court Oct. 22.

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