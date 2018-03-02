Detroit man charged in Opera House armed robbery, sexual assault

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the robbery and assault of the 61-year-old woman that occurred in the Detroit Opera House parking garage on Feb. 26.

The victim was approaching her car in the garage in the 1400 block of Broadway Street. As she got to her car, it is alleged that Darius Deontae Jackson, while armed with a gun, demanded money and took her personal property.

It is further alleged that the defendant ordered her into the back seat where she was beaten and sexually assaulted.

The victim was able to escape and located a Detroit Opera House security officer who called 911. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Jackson later turned himself in to a police officer.

He has been charged with Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Assault with Intent to Commit Criminal Sexual Conduct - Penetration, Criminal Sexual Conduct - Second Degree, Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, Felonious Assault and Felony Firearm.