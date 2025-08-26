Detroit man charged with first-degree murder in quadruple stabbing that killed 2

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 31-year-old Detroit man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with a quadruple stabbing at an east side pool party that left two people dead and two others injured.

Daiwan Hopson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 9 incident on Fleming Street near 7 Mile Road and Dequindre Street.

Watch Whitney Burney's video report below:

The stabbing occurred just before 10 p.m. when police say a fight broke out at the pool party. Investigators say the altercation ended when Hopson produced a knife and stabbed four people.

Among the victims were 31-year-old Jakirea Williams, who was trying to break up the fight, and 25-year-old Martisha Payne, who was related to Williams. Both died from their injuries.

Family-provided photos

"He (son) was a mama's boy and he (suspect) don't know what he took from us," said Kimberly Williams, Jakirea's mother.

Williams said her son was an innocent bystander who was only trying to help when the violence erupted.

"That was him, and to be the innocent one trying to break up a fight and have his life taken, it's still unbelievable. We're still trying to wrap our heads around it," Williams said.

WXYZ

After several days of searching, Detroit police arrested Hopson on Aug. 15. The charges he now faces could result in life in prison.

Shannon Everett, Jakirea's godmother, said the family has been devastated by the loss.

"This is the second tragedy in two years for Kim. I can't imagine, as her friend, his godmother, what she's going through," Everett said.

Despite their grief, the family said they are relieved that charges have been filed.

"For him to do that to him, that is just beyond disrespectful. Being a God-fearing woman, I pray he has asked God to forgive him for that," Everett said.

WXYZ

"Like she said, it don't soften the blow, but I'm glad," Williams said.

Hopson is expected to face a judge for arraignment in the coming days.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

