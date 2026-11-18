DETROIT — A major effort to make Detroit streets safer for drivers and pedestrians will soon get underway as the city invests millions of dollars in road and infrastructure improvements.

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Detroit plans safety improvements along more than 40 miles of streets

The work comes as city leaders point to a troubling number of traffic deaths in recent years.

Leaders with the Detroit Department of Public Works say the city has one of the highest fatality rates in the country for vehicle crashes and incidents involving pedestrians.

Through the Safe Streets for Detroit initiative, upgrades are planned for more than 40 miles of city streets.

Mohamad "Big Moe" Mallah, owner of Big Moe's Gas Station at the intersection of Schaefer and McNichols, said he has seen a number of crashes in the area.

"People, they've been driving crazy over here, especially at night time," Mallah said.

One of the more concerning incidents happened in July, when a deadly crash occurred outside the business.

"I just be sad and I can't really do nothing about it except just pray for them because it's crazy," said Nicole Reed, who works at the gas station.

Sam Krassenstein, deputy director of the Detroit Department of Public Works, said road fatalities have become far too common across the city.

"Over the last five years in Detroit, we've had nearly 600 road fatalities on non-freeways in Detroit," Krassenstein said.

To address some of the city's most problematic corridors, Detroit was awarded nearly $60 million in federal funding. A portion of that money will be used for the Safe Streets for Detroit initiative.

"Streets like Schaefer, parts of 7 Mile, and a number of other corridors throughout the city—we'll be making safety improvements to try to slow speeds down and try to get drivers to pay a lot more attention to the speed limit," Krassenstein said.

A total of 17 corridors will be impacted by the improvements. The planned upgrades range from new pavement markings to updated crosswalk infrastructure and curb extensions.

Krassenstein said some of the changes are intended to better define lanes and encourage drivers to slow down.

"So rather than having a really wide lane where sometimes people don't know if it's one or two lanes, we really want to get the lane size down," he said.

Work will begin in many areas next year and continue over the following three years.

Driver Renell Taylor Jr. said he welcomes the planned changes.

"I mean you want the roads to be safer, so why not? I can't disagree with that at all," Taylor said.

Detroit residents on the city's west side who want to learn more about the initiative can attend a community meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Adams Butzel Complex.

