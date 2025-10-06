Detroit police, mayor to hold press conference on 'continued sharp decline in violent crime'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other partners plan to hold a press conference on Monday afternoon to talk about a “continued sharp decline in violent crime” in the city.

Watch the press conference here at 1 p.m.

Officials say they’ve been seeing a reduction in violent crime through the first three quarters of 2025.

At the press conference, officials plan to share public data on crime in the city and also discuss additional funding for the city’s Community Violence Intervention efforts.

