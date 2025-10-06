Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Detroit police, mayor to hold press conference on 'continued sharp decline in violent crime'

A press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Detroit skyline
WXYZ
Detroit skyline
Posted

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other partners plan to hold a press conference on Monday afternoon to talk about a “continued sharp decline in violent crime” in the city.

Watch the press conference here at 1 p.m.

Officials say they’ve been seeing a reduction in violent crime through the first three quarters of 2025.

At the press conference, officials plan to share public data on crime in the city and also discuss additional funding for the city’s Community Violence Intervention efforts.

You can watch the press conference at WXYZ.com at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!