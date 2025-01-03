Detroit leaders to unveil 2024 crime statistics on Friday afternoon

City of Detroit officials will highlight the year-end crime statistics for 2024 during a press conference on Friday.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison will speak at 12 p.m. WXYZ will live-stream the press conference.

Last year, the city reported a drop in violent crime while saying more work needs to be done.

In 2023, there were 252 homicides in the City of Detroit, the fewest since 1966 and down 18.4% compared to 2022.

There were also 804 non-fatal shootings in the city in 2023, according to DPD, down 15.8% from 2022, and 167 carjackings, down 33.5% from 2022.