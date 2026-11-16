Detroit Zoo welcomes Baatar, a 1-year-old Bactrian camel

The Detroit Zoo has a new resident! Baatar, a 1-year-old male Bactrian camel, recently arrived from the Minnesota Zoo.

Zoo officials posted Sunday that Bataar is already making himself at home.

He was born May 27, 2025, and is "quite the character."

Zoo officials said that his care team says Baatar is "curious, confident and a quick learner." He will share the habitat with Rusi.

Bataar comes to the zoo after the death of two camels in the past two years.

Suren passed away in August at the age of 18. She was Rusi's mother. In April 2025, Rusty passed away after spending 16 years at the Detroit Zoo.