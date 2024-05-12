Detroit's new transit center named after DDOT driver who died of COVID now open

DETROIT (WXYZ) — What use to be the Michigan State Fairgrounds is now the Jason Hargrove transit center.

Hargrove was a DDOT bus driver who died in 2020 after getting COVID.

10 days before he died, Hargrove posted a video on social mediaurging people to stay safe during the pandemic.

Now four years later, a new transit center near Woodward Ave and 8 Mile is open in his name.

“Jason was a good guy… Jason had a heart of gold, when that happened its just broke us all down,” said Michael Toler, board member at ATU Local 26.

The goal of the transit center to keep riders and bus drivers comfortable and out of the elements as they transfer buses.

Michael Toler, a board member on the union that represents operators of DDOT buses says the center is a game changer.

“It’s something that’s been needed here and now it’s finally come so thank you Detroit,” said Toler.

There are restrooms, chairs and even a lounge area for staff inside.

Mayor Mike Duggan checked out the center on Saturday and even took a ride on one of the busses.

He spoke about why it was so important to name the center after Hargrove.

“He served during COVID and he passed away very likely as a result of catching COVID while he was on the job,” said Mayor Duggan. “He very much reflects the spirit of the DDOT drivers and I know his family appreciated the fact that he will always be remembered.”

Nearly 35 buses per day and 25,000 riders per week are expected to pass through the new center.

Some riders who were at the center on Saturday were impressed with what they saw.

“This is great right here, this is what we needed right here,” said Joe Micou, bus rider.

“This is good, won’t get rained on, it’s pretty good,” said Shawn Austin.