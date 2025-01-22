Detroit's Pope Francis Center one of several organizations helping during cold spell

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit organizations are working around the clock this week trying to make sure those experiencing homelessness have a safe and warm shelter to spend the night during a stretch of dangerous temperatures.

It was a packed house Tuesday night at the Pope Francis Center Bridge Housing Campus on Detroit’s west side. More than 70 people were spending the night on cots inside the gymnasium, including 64-year-old Daniel Nellum.

“I got here yesterday and I'm glad I came in," Nellum said. "It's cold out there.”

Nellum says he’s been living on the streets since April. He learned of this overnight shelter from the folks at St. Paul's church. He had been trying to stay warm in gas stations.

The Bridge Housing Campus recently opened in June and is meant to provide temporary housing for three to four months. However, during certain situations like the bitter cold this week, they open up their gymnasium as an emergency shelter. It can house up to 100 people.

“It’s sad it's gotten to the point of record numbers of folks," said Chris Harthen, director of Housing and Advocacy at the Pope Francis Center. "It's really a humanitarian crisis right in our backyard.”

Hartnen says the cold weather has only magnified what has been a growing crisis in Detroit. In the last year, traffic at their day center has increased 40% to 50%. The emergency shelter just opened Sunday. They are working with the city and other community organizations to provide transportation to the shelter for those who need it.

“We're trying to have as much coverage as possible. Obviously, it's a pretty big city and most of the folks are gathered in areas like downtown," Harthen said. "But throughout the city, we're finding folks and they are being brought both to us and other shelters throughout the city.”

The Salvation Army has also been busy keeping their Bed & Bread trucks running seven days a week.

“Today, we were giving away hot soup to people, warm clothes, winter apparel, that kind of thing,” said Major Charlotte Hall, commander of the Salvation Army Detroit Metro Area.



At the Pope Francis Center, they also provide showers, food and help people with permanent housing. Nellum says they already found him an affordable housing apartment that he’ll be moving into in the morning.

“It's just so wonderful, so wonderful," Nellum said. "God is... Hey, he heard my prayers.”

The Pope Francis emergency shelter is available at PFC's Bridge Housing Campus located at 2915 W Hancock Street, Detroit, MI 48208. If you are in need of shelter during this cold weather emergency, you may walk in or contact them at 313-964-2823, ext. 201.

The center can also help with transportation and will keep the center open throughout the weather emergency.

You can learn more at pfc.org.