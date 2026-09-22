Detroit's Shinola Hotel & Birmingham's The Townsend Hotel awarded 2026 Michelin Keys

(WXYZ) — Two metro Detroit hotels have been awarded Michelin Keys, which are given to the hotels providing the best hospitality around the world.

This is the third straight year that the Shinola Hotel in Downtown Detroit has been honored. It was Detroit's first Michelin Key hotel in 2024. Both were awarded one key.

According to Michelin, inspectors spent months doing anonymous visits across the world. There are 2,020 One-Key hotels across the world.

"The 2026 selection thus celebrates the diversity, vitality, and excellence of an ever-evolving sector, one that continues to push the boundaries of the hospitality experience and invite travelers to discover new destinations," Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the MICHELIN Guide, said in a statement.

Starting next year, Detroit will now be included in the Michelin Guide selection process, which will give Detroit-area restaurants the opportunity to be considered for Michelin stars.

Earlier this month, Michelin also announced it would host the first-ever Great Lakes Award Ceremony at Michigan Central Station in April 2027.