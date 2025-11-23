Disabled veteran killed in Oak Park hit-and-run as police search for suspect

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A disabled veteran was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Oak Park early Saturday morning, police tell us.

Police responded to the report of a man down in the roadway at West Nine Mile Road near Harding Street just after 5 a.m. on Nov. 22.

After lifesaving measures were attempted, the 71-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators told us that the veteran, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by the driver of a dark colored sedan, likely a Kia or Hyundai, heading east. The driver proceeded to flee the scene, and police are looking for them.

Police say that after looking at nearby surveillance footage, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m., but police weren't notified of it until 5:20 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at (248) 691-7447.