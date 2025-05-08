Domenico Grasso named interim President of University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Domenico Grasso has been named as the interim president of the University of Michigan by the Board of Regents, the university announced.

This comes four days after Santa Ono stepped down from his role after three years to accept the same position at the University of Florida.

At University of Michigan-Dearborn, Grasso had been chancellor for seven years. Grasso, whose appointment will be affirmed at the next Board of Regents meeting on May 15, oversaw two years of record first-year student enrollment, obtained Rackham Graduate School sanctioning for all doctoral programs and created the university's first strategic plan.

"Being asked to serve as the interim president of the University of Michigan is a profound honor," said Grasso who, in addition to his chancellorship and his position as an executive officer of the Ann Arbor campus, is a professor of public policy and sustainable engineering at UM-Dearborn. "I offer my gratitude to the board and my promise to the community to meet this opportunity with energy, integrity and dedication to our shared mission."

In addition to his responsibilities, Grasso will lead the university during the search for the next University president. Grasso will not apply for the permanent presidency, the release announcing Grasso's interim presidency said.