DoorDash driver charged in brutal attack of restaurant owner in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 20-year-old man has been charged in the brutal attack on a local business owner inside his own restaurant.

The attack happened Saturday evening at Amigo Street Tacos in St. Clair Shores. The horrific video went viral on social media and left community members shocked.

Caught on Camera: Owner of Amigos Street Tacos in St. Clair Shores brutally attacked

Daveon Jahmel Godbold of Eastpointe was arrested after the attack during a traffic stop near the restaurant and was taken to the Macomb County Jail.

He was charged with robbery unarmed, resisting and obstructing, malicious destruction of property, aggravated assault and delivery and manufacture of marijuana.

Godbold was arraigned Tuesday and will have to wear a GPS tether if he posts a $25,000 personal bond.

Authorities say Godbold was picking up a DoorDash order.

We spoke with the victim on Monday. Forty-five-year-old Jose Perez told us it all stemmed from a dispute over an out-of-order restroom.

"The toilet wasn't connected to the water," Perez previously told us. He said the suspect still used the restroom.

"He came to the counter, and I told him whatever you did in the bathroom, it's not right, so the order you came to pick up, I'm not going to give it to you. I took it from here and put it over there," Perez said.

That's when the suspect still grabbed the order, resulting in a scuffle.

"So he grabbed the food and threw it on the ground. And he started to act so violent. That's when I picked up the phone to call 911," Perez said.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Owner of Amigos Street Tacos in St. Clair Shores brutally attacked

Just before the suspect took off, Perez says he kicked one of the windows. That's when Perez also decided to report the incident to DoorDash.

Video then shows the suspect returns with an accomplice, and both men can be seen attacking Perez.

Perez said this is what was going on in his mind at the time: "Just to protect myself, to save myself."

Perez said he suffered some injuries.

"Saturday was really bad. My head was all swollen, my back, my knee," Perez said.

Police are still searching for the accomplice.

The St. Clair Shores community came together to support the local business after the assault. Perez owns five other locations across metro Detroit.

If you have any information about this case and the suspects, you are urged to call the St. Clair Shores Police Department at 586-445-5305.

