Caught on Camera: Owner of Amigos Street Tacos in St. Clair Shores brutally attacked over the weekend

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — The St Clair Shores community is coming together to support a local business after the owner was brutally assaulted.

Caught on camera, the horrific video went viral on social media and left community members shocked.

"I couldn't watch it again. I don't know why someone would do that to hurt him. He is such a nice guy," said Anna Dean.

A St. Clair Shores resident, Dean is talking about 45-year-old Jose Perez, the owner of Amigos Street Tacos in the city.

"When did you open this restaurant?" asked Faraz Javed, 7 News Detroit reporter.

"About three years ago," said Jose.

Jose owns five other locations across metro Detroit. But he will never forget what he experienced this past Saturday around 6 pm.

"What was going through your mind?" asked Faraz.

"Just to protect myself, to save myself," said Jose.

Jose says it all started when a DoorDash driver came to pick up an order, but first headed to the restroom, which had an out-of-order sign.

"The toilet wasn't connected to the water," said Jose.

"So that's why it was out of order, and you didn't want anyone to use it," said Faraz.

'Right," said Jose.

But Jose says the suspect still used the restroom.

"He came to the counter, and I told him whatever you did in the bathroom, it's not right, so the order you came to pick up, I'm not going to give it to you. I took it from here and put it over there," said Jose.



That's when the suspect still grabs the order, resulting in a scuffle.

"So he grabbed the food and threw it on the ground. And he started to act so violent. That's when I picked up the phone to call 911," said Jose.

And just before the suspect took off, Jose says he kicked one of the windows. That's when Jose also decides to report the incident to DoorDash. And right here, you can see that's when the suspect returns with an accomplice, and both men can be seen attacking Jose.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Owner of Amigos Street Tacos in St. Clair Shores brutally attacked

"How are you physically right now?" asked Faraz.

"Saturday was really bad, my head was all swollen, my back, my knee," said Jose.

St. Clair Shores Police say they arrested the 20-year-old delivery driver. The Eastpointe resident is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the community is hoping his accomplice will also be apprehended soon.

"I'm sorry that happened to you. That should have never happened to you," said Anna.

While Jose appreciates the community rallying behind him and his business, he is still sad that it came to this.

"Like I saw the post on Facebook, that it's about race, it has nothing to do with race. It's about behavior. We have to respect each other. And if you don't respect me, how do you expect someone to respect you?" said Jose.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information about this case and the suspects, you are urged to call the St. Clair Shores Police Department.