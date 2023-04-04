DPD identifies man wanted in sexual assault of 80-year-old, rape of 2nd woman

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department on Tuesday identified a person of interest wanted in connection to the sexual assault of an 80-year-old woman, adding that he is also accused of raping a second woman.

Police are looking for Kenneth Davis Jr.

DPD says Davis sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman during a home invasion on March 26 around 9 p.m. near Plymouth Road and Memorial Street.

Detroit Police Department (Person-of-Interest) wanted in connection to two sexual assault cases



Since then, city officials, police officers, activist and neighbors have come together to spread information about the incident in hopes of getting the man off the streets.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Detroit Police Department Chief James White said Davis is also wanted in connection to the rape of a 64-year-old woman that allegedly happened Monday in the area of Grand River Avenue and Ferguson Street.

Police are working to bring the man into custody. The public is being urged not to approach the Davis or make a citizen's arrest. Instead, they should call authorities if they see him.

White also called for Davis to turn himself in at a local precinct.

"This heinous act has really rocked the community and certainly, we are focused on getting this suspect off the street," White said during the press conference. "We will pursue him relentlessly and hour by hour until we get him off the street."

White thanked the community for their work with helping police in this case.

Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Editor's note: Detroit police initially called Davis a suspect but since clarified and said he is a person of interest.