DPW worker dies after getting pinned under tree limb during Huntington Woods storm clean-up

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Department of Public Works employee in Huntington Woods was killed yesterday after being pinned under a tree limb.

Officials say that around 7:15 p.m., a resident called about a tree limb blocking the road, and crews responded, working to clear debris.

About two hours later, 911 was called when a worker, Doug Chimel, was pinned under a tree limb. Life-saving measures were performed, but we're told he unfortunately died at the hospital.

The Huntington Woods Department of Public Safety told us that Doug was a dedicated public servant who took pride in serving the community. He leaves behind a wife and three young children.

If you would like to help the family, a GoFundMe page has been created.