OAK PARK, Mich. — Eastbound I-696 is set to reopen from M-10 to I-75 by Monday, ending a closure that has lasted more than a year and forced drivers across Oakland County to find alternate routes.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is working over the weekend to complete the reopening, which will restore access to ramps that have been closed as part of the Restore the Reuther construction project.

According to MDOT, Drivers should expect the following:

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21:

5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 - mid-December:

The southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to southbound M-10 will remain closed.

The Church Street bridge [links-1.govdelivery.com] over I-696 will reopen along with one pedestrian crossing. Plaza bridge work will continue topside in 2027 to complete the park and parking lot.

Wrap-up work will continue on the service drives for signs and retaining barrier walls.

For drivers, the closure has meant longer commutes and congested surface streets.

"Probably adds about 20 minutes on to my commute, even coming back because now you got to go through neighborhoods and so on," said Mary Butler, a Berkley resident.

"We live right near 11 Mile Road and with 696 being closed, 11 Mile has been like a parking lot some afternoons," said Kenneth Posner, a Royal Oak resident.

The closure has also taken a toll on businesses near the highway. Nameh Grigsby has owned BT's Bakery, located just off the Greenfield exit of I-696 in Oak Park, for nearly 10 years. Not only has eastbound I-696 been closed, but the westbound Greenfield exit was also closed for almost a year. Grigsby said his business has been down more than 50% since construction began.

"Construction puts small business out of business," Grigsby said.

"People come from the east side, can't come this way," he said.

To mark the reopening, Grigsby said he is planning a 696 construction-themed customer appreciation sale for Thanksgiving, hoping business will bounce back as drivers return to their regular routes.

"We said thank God it's almost done. We say thank God for that," Grigsby said.

Drivers throughout the area said they are eager for the change.

"Oh yes, I'm looking forward to that, it's about time," said Lamont Holmes, a Southfield resident.

"I'm elated, I'm happy, it's been a long time coming," said Neomia Solomon, from Detroit.

"I just want my 696 back, so I'm very excited," Butler said.

However, construction is not finished. The final phase of the Restore the Reuther project is set to resume early next year, with major roadwork planned between I-75 and Dequindre.

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