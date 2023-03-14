Eastbound I-94 at Ann Arbor closed indefinitely after semi-truck crashes into overpass

(WXYZ) — The eastbound lanes of I-94 will be closed all week after a semi-truck hit an overpass on Monday morning on the eastbound lanes of I-94 at Liberty Road in Washtenaw County.

The damage has forced officials to close the freeway from M14 to Ann Arbor-Saline, including the Jackson Road entrance all week. The Liberty Road overpass is also closed.

"It's a big headache to figure out how to get to where I need to get to," driver Keith Frazier said.

"It might be a little bit of a headache, [but] make sure [it's] repaired correctly," driver Meg Emlaw adds.

The semi-truck left its boom up and slammed right into the Liberty Street overpass at highway speeds. The freeway will be closed all week because MDOT inspectors need to bring in contractors to make the emergency repairs.

"We have to have crews do repairs to that bridge to make sure it is back to being fully safe and functional to allow traffic to go underneath it and to use the bridge on top," Diane Cross with MDOT said.

In the meantime, MDOT has set up a detour for drivers.

"Not looking forward to it but it is what it is," Driver Meg Emlaw said.

They say the closure could take a week, hopefully, less.

"We realize that's a tremendous problem for drivers. Probably a good 50,000 drivers a day take just that eastbound side, but we have to do it for the safety of the public," Diane Cross said.