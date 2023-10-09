Ed Sheeran reveals how he got Eminem to surprise crowd at Detroit show

Ed Sheeran detailed how he got Eminem to come on stage and surprise the crowd during his Detroit show this summer.

In an interview with Canadian celebrity journalist Nardwuar on YouTube, Sheeran said it all stemmed from Sheeran joining Eminem during Em's 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Nardwuar asked how hard it was to get Eminem on stage, to which Sheeran replied, "It was pretty difficult, yeah.

"I went over to play Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with him. I had basically flown on a day off. I was shooting 14 music videos back-to-back, and I had one day off in between, and that was the day of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. So I got on a plane that night, flew, played, got on a plane that night, flew back. When he found out, he was like, anything you ever need," Sheeran continued.

Sheeran later told him he was coming to play Detroit and asked Eminem if he would come on stage.

Sheeran said that he was in Detroit for a couple of days and actually got to use Eminem's studio to record some things, so he knew Eminem was going to come on stage.

During his July shwo at Ford Field, Sheeran was about 3/4 of the way through his set when he told fans he wanted to play a cover of an Eminem song before breaking out into "Lose Yourself."

After getting through part of the first verse, Slim Shady himself climbed up from under the stage and the crowd went wild.

After finishing the song, Sheeran told the crowd that Eminem was going to do one song, but Sheeran said, "You can't just do one song." The duo then broke out into Eminem's hit song "Stan" with Sheeran singing the Dido part.

Later that week, Sheeran said bringing out Eminem during his Detroit show was a moment he'd never forget, and it was the loudest he's ever heard a crowd.

"I remember spraying my hair yellow and rapping @eminem in the school talent show when I was 11, insane to be able to bring him out at my show in Detroit. Really a moment I will never forget, a real career and life highlight. Loved being in Detroit again, the subtract show was magical, and the Ford Field show was honestly the loudest I have ever heard a crowd in my life. Motor city baby, you are the greatest !"

