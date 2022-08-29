Safety at top of mind as thousands of metro Detroit kids go back to school Monday

(WXYZ) — Monday is a big day for students across the state as they get ready for the first day of the new school year.

When it comes to the state's largest school district, today marks an even bigger change. For the first time in over 15 years, Detroit Public Schools Community District is starting before Labor Day.

This means students will also get a slightly earlier start to the summer compared to last year, and it is the first time in years the district will begin the school year fully-staffed.

2022-23 will be Michael Kaufman's 34th year as an educator. An ever-evolving profession, he thankfully still loves taking his role as a mentor, teacher, and now protector, seriously.

A new back-to-school study by Qualtrics said school shootings are now the top safety concern for parents and children in K-12. Only 31% of participants say they feel kids are very safe at school, opposed to 43% who have either considered changing or have changed their children's school because of safety fears.

Kaufman teaches for the L'Anse Creuse School District, and this year, both high schools will have an officer on duty. He said active shooter training is becoming more student than teacher-focused.

Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Salah said his district took the summer to re-evaluate and update its protocols. He said they've quadrupled the number of security cameras.

They have also updated all classroom door locks, will require all visitors to show photo ID and make all high schoolers keep backpacks in their locker.

Although he feels prepared, Kaufman said it's impossible to make any space 100% secure.

"We do our best, the kids feel safe with the protocols we have taken, so let's go on and live our lives," he said.

