Eloise Asylum goes from scary to merry for Bostick Family Christmas Light Display

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Looking for festive holiday fun for the family? A drive-through Christmas light show with national acclaim is back and better than ever.

Every evening through the beginning of January, you can head to the iconic Eloise Asylum in Westland for that and so much more.

As the owner of the Eloise Asylum tells me, they're going from scary to merry, teaming up with a family that's no stranger to bringing joy to others during the holiday season.

The Bostick Family Christmas Light Display in Garden City has now made it's way to the grounds of the Asylum.

“We used to have thousands of cars at our house every night, and the traffic just became unmanageable. So we knew had to have bigger venue," said Kyle Bostick.

And so MI Bright Lights was born. Bostick says his team noticed the asylum hosted concerts over the summer, and that sparked the idea to collaborate.

“The hard work that we’ve put into this is insane," Kyle said.

He says the show at his home had 20,000 lights. What you'll see at Eloise is 250,000 lights, moving in sync with the music, which you can play through the radio in your vehicle.

"What is it you hope people take away from this experience?" I asked Kyle.

"We just wanted to bring something new and enjoyable to the community," Kyle responded.

Folks can hop out of their vehicles for a number of fun activities on site, as John Hambrick, co-owner of MI Bright Lights explains.

“And then you can come over to Santa Land and you can take pictures with Santa," John said. "You can get some hot cocoa, do some s’mores by the fire, ya know, there’s an immersive walkthrough with a bunch of gingerbread lane. The abominable snowman. A lot of photo ops. We have carnival rides, zip line. And next week, we’re featuring a 35 by 60 ice skating ice rink.”

I met with an elf at Santa Land.

“We have our nice deer scenery," the elf told me. "And then we have our walkthrough which is directed towards our Santa himself where you can get photos taken with Santa. And then this tunnel right here we have is my favorite. I call this the candy tunnel. We have all the sweet treats and many more. That’s best for photo opportunities.”

And there's even a mail box where you can write a letter to Santa and get a video response.

Santa Land runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all December long. The drive-through light show runs every day, 7 days a week, from 5-10 p.m. until January 5th,