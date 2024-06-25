Fallen Oakland County Deputy Brad Reckling's motorcycle on display in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Outside Pixley Funeral Home in Rochester, the motorcycle that Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brad Reckling once drove is lit up and on display, along with his jacket, helmet and flowers as a community mourns and remembers.

Reckling was shot and killed late Saturday night in Detroit while working undercover. The department says he was following a stolen vehicle when one of the suspects got out and opened fire, hitting Reckling multiple times.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office An undated courtesy photo of Bradley Reckling.

Pixley Funeral Home President Vern Pixley says the motorcycle Reckling once drove was brought to the home and is now on display outside where it will remain all week long.

“I've heard a lot of great stories. He's a great guy and really a dedicated professional,” Pixley said. “It is a way to honor him and show his family and officers of the department all the support from the community.”

WXYZ Pixley Funeral Home President Vern Pixley talks with 7 News Detroit reporter Brett Kast after the death of Bradley Reckling, an Oakland County Sheriff's Office detective who was killed in the line of duty. (June 24, 2024)

Pixley says the service itself will be held at a church in Auburn Hills on Friday. The funeral home is too small for the thousands of people expected to attend.

“The police community comes out to support one another in ways that you see and that are felt certainly by the family and department,” Pixley said. “It is an amazing show of support and care for one another.”

Sgt. Derek Myers was a friend and colleague of Reckling and was also his instructor when Reckling joined the motorcycle unit.

Derek Myers

“This is heartbreaking,” Myers said. “It's heartbreaking to see their father is gone and it’s painful for all of us.”

Reckling leaves behind a wife and three kids, with another child on the way.

“His family meant the world to him. His wife and his children, his 3 little girls are his whole life,” Sgt. Myers said. “Every time you have a conversation with that man it would circle right back to his family, he talked about them constantly.”

Slain detective, who leaves behind wife, children, had 'uncanny ability' to be the best at anything he did

Detroit police are investigating the shooting and have three people in custody. But Monday, they announced a $5,000 reward for anyone with information.

“Anytime anybody is killed, it's a sad thing, but to have a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty is just horrific,” Detroit Police Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said.

WXYZ

With the investigation underway in Detroit, mourning is underway in Rochester and beyond, honoring a life taken too soon.

“He's a fantastic guy,” Myers said.”To know him is to love him.”

The funeral home says anyone is welcome to stop by in Rochester to lay flowers and pay their respects with the motorcycle on display until Friday.

WXYZ

You can donate through the family's GoFundMe page.

You can also donate through the Deputy Sheriff's Association's Family Benevolent Fund and Mission Oakland . One hundred percent of the money raised in both will go to his wife and children.

Anyone who can help solve Reckling's murder, contact the Detroit Homicide Task Force at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP where you will remain anonymous.