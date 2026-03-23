CLINTON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family and friends gathered Sunday at a park in Detroit to honor Richard Talley Jr., a rap artist who was killed in a Clinton Township car crash.

Watch Tiarra's report below

Family and friends hold vigil for 23-year-old rapper killed in Clinton Township police chase

Talley, who went by the stage name Richyyskillz, and his friend died on March 14 in the area of 14 Mile and Gratiot.

Clinton Township police say the two were driving along 14 Mile when they were struck by a car driven by a Sterling Heights man who was fleeing from police.

The Sterling Heights man survived the crash and was arrested.

Talley's aunt, Lashanda Payne, said he was 23 years old when he lost his life.

"He was one of the best kids out here, he went to church, he rapped, he did music," Lashanda Payne said. "He was just so loved."

"Two innocent young guys were taken but I know God don’t make no mistakes," Lashanda Payne said.

WXYZ Lashanda Payne'

Talley leaves behind a young son. Lashanda Payne's daughter, Gabriel Payne, said Talley was a loving father.

"And his son loved him dearly and still do, that’s never going to change," Gabriel Payne said.

Gabriel Payne said Talley had a passion for music that started when he was a kid.

"He turned his pain into words and song, he loved to rap and that’s what he liked to really do," Gabriel Payne said.

Talley's little cousin, Carter, also shared his memories.

"He was a good cousin," Carter said.

The family said they hope justice is served for Talley and his friend.

"People don’t understand what they do, taking other people’s lives especially someone that’s innocent," Gabriel Payne said.

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