Fanduel Sports Network set to broadcast all non-national Tigers games next season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — All non-national Detroit Tigers games for the 2025 season will be broadcast on Fanduel Sports Network Detroit, the team and Diamond Sports Group announced.

This is part of a new linear and digital rights agreement, where Diamond will continue to be the exclusive local broadcast partner for the Detroit Tigers.

Last month, Diamond Sports Group, which owns the regional sports network, said it will drop several MLB teams who have contracts for the 2025 season, including the Tigers. This meant that the Tigers were technically without a broadcast partner for a little over six weeks.

In other words, everything will function as it did last season: pre-game coverage, in-game broadcasts and post-game coverage will be carried on Fanduel Sports Network, previously known as Bally Sports Detroit. Pistons and Red Wings games are broadcast on the same network. No matter what, the play-by-play broadcast will be handled by Jason Benetti,who is employed by the Tigers.

Details about how much the Tigers and Diamond Sports Group are making as part of this partnership were not disclosed to the media.

"We are excited to renew our longstanding partnership with the Tigers and to continue delivering broadcasts to passionate fans across Michigan," said David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond, in a statement. "Through comprehensive linear and digital offerings, our renewed partnership ensures that Tigers games reach fans across a variety of platforms, keeping them connected to the team they love."