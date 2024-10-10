Fans filled with emotion as Tigers win first home playoff game in over 10 years

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit was roaring for its first Tigers playoff game in 10 years, and despite a midday start time, fans were out in full force.

The win was a moment 10 years in the making, as fans and emotions came spilling out into the streets of Detroit after the game.

"I'm getting all emotional. I’m gonna cry,” Tigers fan and season ticket holder Sandra Sears said. “I think this is even sweeter just because of where we came from. We've been in such a slump and everyone said 'have faith, have faith.'"

Longtime season ticket holders Hal and Lindsey Schwartz have been to many games, but say this one ranks close to the top.

“I grew up going with him (dad), so it’s a great memory to be here," Lindsey Schwartz said.

"Winning today with Lindsey is terrific,” Hal Schwartz said fighting back tears.

For 7-year-old Anna Harrison, it was her first Tigers playoff game. It was an experience she got to have with her mom Franchesca. With a half day of school, the two went downtown and ended up scoring last-minute tickets.

“She was like 'mom, we gotta get in there' and I made it a mission where we got in there,” Franchesca said. "We're just so lucky."

Even those without a ticket still made their way downtown, with some fans climbing the fence outside the park trying to get a look inside.

“We walked around for a little bit, then we keep hearing the noise. So it’s like you know what? I got to see what's going on,'" Tigers fan Kaneisha Barnes said. “The problem is we don't have a view of a scoreboard, but you can tell from the noise they’re having a good time.”

Others flocked to downtown bars like Harry’s Detroit Bar & Grill to take in the game. The bar had more staff on hand and saw a boost in sales as the normal 30- to 40-person lunch crowd became nearly 500 pregame.

“We've really enjoyed this extra push that we got from the Tigers," Harry's general manager Hugh Leonard said. "With everything else going on between the concerts and the Red Wings starting tomorrow, it’s just an extra bonus.”

A team once counted out is now in the midst of a magical run. It’s a story of faith that fans and the city fully embrace.

“It's important for these young kids that are playing right now, it's important for this old Tiger here, it’s important for this city,” fan Karyn Brown said.

"It's been a long time for the fans," Sears said. "We've been fans through thick and thin.”

