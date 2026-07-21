FDA false positive creates confusion as Michigan cyclospora cases top 6,100

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The investigation into a severe parasitic outbreak has taken a rare and confusing turn for consumers. Health officials say 6,100 people in Michigan have now tested positive for cyclosporiasis.

It's caused by an intestinal parasite that can cause weeks of severe illness. The Food and Drug Administration now claims a positive sample of the parasite was actually a false positive.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

FDA said Taylor Farms lettuce sample tested for cyclospora came back false positive

Logan Taylor documented her recovery from cyclosporiasis on social media and is now sharing with 7 News Detroit.

"Either or, I had the strawberries two days before the onset of these symptoms and then two weeks prior to that, I had lettuce from Taco Bell," Taylor said.

She said she has four autoimmune disorders, two of which heavily impact her day-to-day life. She said her health conditions were made even worse when she was diagnosed with the intestinal parasite earlier this month.

"I have lupus and rheumatoid arthritis and if you have lupus, you are immunocompromised, meaning the things that a normal person or someone who is healthy, the things that their bodies get hit with, it doesn’t really affect them the way it would hit my body," Taylor said.

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She said the antibiotic Bactrim has since helped her recover. Meanwhile, the investigation into how the parasite entered the food supply chain is taking an unusual turn. On a phone call with the reporters Monday, the FDA explained that lettuce tested at the U.S.-Mexico border on Saturday initially came back positive for Cyclospora. However, during a subsequent quality check, a lab determined it was a false positive.

"Now with the new developments of where the source is kinda coming from, it just raises a lot of questions for consumers," Taylor said.

Related video: Ask Dr. Nandi: What to know as Cyclospora outbreak grows and recalls announced

Ask Dr. Nandi: What to know as Cyclospora outbreak grows and recalls announced

FDA officials say the parasite is notoriously hard to detect. In a statement Monday, Taylor Farms said the FDA apologized. However, despite the false positive, the FDA said it has not officially apologized and that their focus on Taco Bell and Taylor Farms has not changed.

Donald Prater, FDA acting deputy commissioner for food said "FDA’s traceback investigation and the outbreak data continue to converge on shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms locations in Central Mexico."

Even with the potential sources narrowed down, running a basic errand now makes Taylor, a mother of two, anxious.

"Going to the grocery store was not an easy task the other day when I was with my children. I usually know the things that I’m going to buy, but this time, it was like alright, we’re going to actually stay away from these foods and these foods just because," Taylor said.

Previous report: Michigan cyclosporiasis outbreak likely largest in US history, health officials say

Michigan cyclosporiasis outbreak likely largest in US history, health officials say

She is among the 6,100 confirmed cases in Michigan. The state’s chief medical executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, told 7 News Detroit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has interviewed more than 2,600 of those patients.

"When we’re looking at restaurants and grocery stores and where people got produce from, there is not one single place that was present in 100% of these individuals," she said.

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Bagdasarian said that's because some of those interviewed did not recall eating any lettuce. Health officials are warning that cross-contamination could be at play.

"The biggest take home message is I really want people to focus on their lettuce and their salad greens and how it’s being processed. Removing those outer layers is the No. 1 tip that I wanna give people. We can’t rule out that other things haven’t been cross-contaminated," she said.