Federal funding cuts could impact Michigan's nearly 400 public libraries

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nearly 400 public libraries across Michigan could lose critical funding as the Trump administration targets the Institute of Museum and Library Services for elimination, putting $4.8 million of support at risk.

The potential cuts were brought to 7 News Detroit's attention during a recent "Let's Talk" community event in Shelby Township, where a local resident expressed concern about the impact on their library services.

For Shelby Township mom Emily Ketchum, who home schools her four children, the local library is essential to their education.

"We are at the library every single week, sometimes two or three times as well," Ketchum said. "It's essential for our day-to-day life. We are using it as a place to go out and finish all our school work for the week and check out hundreds of books a year."

A recent executive order could decrease access to books and other library materials for Ketchum's family and countless others. The federal agency funding museums and libraries across the nation is potentially facing elimination through government cuts.

Katie Ester, library director at the Shelby Township Public Library, expressed deep concern about the potential impact.

"The thought of having to tell our patrons I'm sorry, that's no longer available, just cuts to the heart of a librarian," Ester said.

Ester explained that the little-known agency has a significant impact, sending almost $5 million to the state of Michigan that trickles down to nearly 400 public libraries.

"That's what's sort of scary about where we are in this situation right now. Without that federal funding, there isn't that safety net for us in Michigan," Ester said. "So what we're hoping to do is to replace that funding somehow, whether that's new state funding or restoring the federal funding, but passing that on to local governments or each library itself is just prohibitively expensive."

The Michigan electronic library catalog is just one service that could be affected by federal funding cuts. Last year alone, more than 5,000 books came through the Shelby Township library through this service. Educational opportunities, grants and research databases could also be impacted.

"Those are all kind of on the line right now," Ester explained.

Michigan's attorney general has joined a coalition of other states suing over the changes. However, Ester says now is not the time to panic, as ongoing conversations are giving signs of hope.

"There's a lot going on behind the scenes. We are hoping for some sort of resolution. We are talking to our local representatives, we're talking to our state representatives in the hopes that they can save IMLS," she said.

With current funding set through September, the library is operating as usual. Volunteers like Sydne Hansman and the Shelby Township Friends of the Library remain dedicated to filling in gaps and supporting however they can.

"All through the year, every month, there seems to be some program, some project, some something that we go to, provide services so that people get to know us, get to the library and hopefully, come in and visit us," said Hansman.

