FEMA denies appeal for disaster aid after deadly Southwest Michigan tornadoes

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan said that FEMA has denied the state's appeal for federal disaster aid following the deadly tornado outbreak in Southwest Michigan in March.

According to the state, FEMA denied the appeal for assistance through the Individual Assistance (IA) program in Branch, Cass and St. Joseph counties, as well as the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide.

Watch below: Exclusive bodycam shows harrowing moments after Union City's deadly EF-3 tornado

Exclusive bodycam shows harrowing moments after Union City's deadly EF-3 tornado

“In the aftermath of these devastating tornadoes, our priority has remained supporting the communities and residents impacted by this disaster,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD). “We will continue working with our local partners to support recovery efforts and ensure survivors have access to available resources.”

The IA funding would have provided financial support and direct services to eligible individuals and households who have sustained uninsured or underinsured losses due to damage. FEMA also denied funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Watch below: Union City church damaged by storm focused on helping neighbors

Union City church damaged by storm focused on helping neighrbors

Four tornadoes hit Branch, Cass and St. Joseph counties on March 6, 2026. The tornadoes ranged from EF-0 through EF-3 in Union City, and damaged numerous businesses and homes, overturned vehicles and destroyed trees.

Watch below: Community rallies for relief efforts following southwest Michigan storms

Community rallies for relief efforts following southwest Michigan storms

Four people — including a 12-year-old child in Cass County — were killed in the storms. It was the deadliest tornado outbreak in Michigan in nearly 50 years.