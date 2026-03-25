SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices have risen for a 25th straight day, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Even though the U.S. produces much of its own oil, gas prices are set on a global market, meaning overseas disruptions still hit drivers at home.

According to AAA, the national average this morning is $3.98/gallon for regular gas. That's up 14 cents in the last week, and up $1 in the last month. And here in Michigan, drivers are paying an average of $4.06/gallon for regular gas. That's up 19 cents since last week, and up $1.06 since last month.

This morning, I've been searching for some of the lowest gas prices throughout metro Detroit, and I've also spoken to drivers about the pain at the pump.

Watch Brittany Toolis' video report

Finding the cheapest gas prices in metro Detroit

Drivers are saying these rising gas prices have them driving less and not filling up when they are getting gas, instead just topping off their tanks and really paying attention to how much they're spending in general. We only had time to drive around the Allen Park, Southgate, and Taylor areas overnight. An SNK on Allen Road has been the cheapest gas we've seen at $3.37 a gallon, and that's the credit prices.

This is where GasBuddy is saying the cheapest gas in metro Detroit is. Drivers and owners enter these prices as they see them. We found some of these are cash prices, and all over the list of cheapest prices are these SNK stations. I looked the company up, and it's a chain. Its website says it provides wholesale fuel to independent owners, and it's got about 200 stations throughout the Northeast and Midwest.

Most stations we've seen hover around the $4 mark, with some getting close to $4.20. Drivers say these prices have them cutting miles and spending just to get to and from work.

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Driver Reid Ragan said he's limited his recreational driving.

"I ain’t going to lie, I’m not filling up. I might get like half a tank, get me to where I need to go," Ragan said. "It’s really no point unless you literally have something to do. It’s really no point in being on the road because you’re going to be back and forth to the gas station."

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"I put $10 in there because I’m afraid tomorrow might be higher than today," said Faouly Slaughter. "You really now have to make a decision on what you want to spend your money on."

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"It’s just hard to deal with. It’s just really expensive prices. So it’s just hard to keep up with," said Jaden Romero.

These prices are all directly related to the war in Iran. To put context into how much the gas prices have risen, just over two weeks ago, I was reporting on gas prices driven by the way. I looked up that information, and during that report, gas averaged about $3.56 in metro Detroit. That price is up over 40 cents from the previous week.

Watch our previous reporting on high gas prices

Gas prices surpass $4 average in Michigan with spring break and summer travel on the horizon