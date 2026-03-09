Rising Michigan gas prices force rideshare drivers, workers to make tough financial decisions

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan gas prices have surged 60 cents over the past week and are now 75 cents higher than they were at the start of the year, squeezing commuters, rideshare drivers, and workers whose livelihoods depend on fuel.

Mark Griffin, president of the Michigan Petroleum Association, said the spike is tied to rising crude oil prices, which have climbed to $90 a barrel.

"It has definitely shot up," Griffin said.

Griffin, who has 30 years of experience in the industry, said international conflict is driving the increase.

"This is not the first time some global conflict somewhere in the world has caused the global price of crude oil to rise up," Griffin said.

The frustration is widespread. Drivers at gas stations across the area described the situation in blunt terms.

"Outraged," Addison said.

"Terrible," Lahrons said.

"$3.59 now, it's ridiculous," Evan said.

"Getting robbed," Carl said.

"And they say it's going to go up again — no one is going to be able to go to work," Kim said.

Some drivers said they are already rationing how much fuel they put in their tanks.

"On that price, over $100," Lahrons said.

"I only put like $9 in there," Carl said.

"It's going to be a hard day," Addison said.

For workers like Lahrons, a carpenter who drives from job site to job site, and Addison, who does lawn care, fuel is not optional — it is the foundation of their income. When prices rise, they said they are forced to raise their own rates to stay afloat. If prices climb further, they said they will have to act quickly.

"I might have to downsize the truck," Lahrons said.

"Take the bus more," Carl said.

"Stay in the house," Kim said.

Rideshare driver Richard Clark said the math is becoming impossible to ignore.

"It's the basic expense here. I have to have gasoline to roll. If I have cheap gasoline, I'm a really happy guy. If it's not cheap gasoline, I'm on a war path — who do I find to fix this?" Clark said.

He said if prices continue to rise and Uber and Lyft do not compensate by raising their fares, he will have to stop driving altogether.

"That's not going to do me any good," Clark said.

"Something is going to have to give on the gas prices," Lahrons said.

